John V. Dervin M.D.
On August 28, 2019, John V. Dervin, M.D. died peacefully while surrounded by family and close friends in his Sebastopol home.
John was born on April 10, 1942 in San Francisco. He attended Saint Agnes Grammar School, Saint Ignatius College Prep, and the University of San Francisco where he served as Student Body President. He attended Saint Louis University Medical School where he received his Medical Doctor degree in 1967. John interned at Los Angeles County Hospital where he met Patricia Quilter. They married on December 28, 1968. John completed the General Practice Residency at Community Hospital of Sonoma County in 1970 where he served as a Chief Resident.
In July of 1970, John joined the United States Navy, where he served at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Florida. While there, he founded the first Family Medicine Residency in the Navy and was appointed as its first Residency Director. After completion of his tour of duty in the Navy, John and Patricia returned to Santa Rosa, where John held a Fellowship in Family and Community Medicine sponsored by University of California in San Francisco (UCSF). John later was appointed as Clinical Professor at UCSF until he retired in 2018.
John practiced Family Medicine in Santa Rosa from 1972 until his retirement in 2018. In 1972, John assumed the new role as Associate Director of the Family Practice Residency at Community Hospital. He continued to teach Family Medicine Residents at Community Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Hospital until retirement. John started the Family Nurse Practitioner/ Family Practice Resident Educational Project at Community Hospital. John was a founding member of the Sutter Medical Group of the Redwoods and served as its first President from 1991 until 2000.
Amongst the many awards he received during his professional career, John was the recipient of California Academy of Family Physicians Foundation Award for Educational Excellence 1997, Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation Lifetime Contribution Award for Residency Teaching 2010, and the Sonoma County Medical Association Lifetime Achievement Award 2012.
Reflecting upon John's career, one of his colleagues remarked: "John became the face of Family Medicine in Sonoma County, both in practice and teaching for over fifty years. He maintained a practice that included patients whom he cared for his entire career. He instructed, tutored, mentored and inspired a generation of students, interns, residents and family doctors, many of whom remain in the practice of Family Medicine in Sonoma County today. Through Community Hospital's Residency Program, which he co-directed, he championed training programs for Nurse Practitioners and Physicians Assistants to help address the inadequacy of the work force in primary care medicine. He was beloved by patients and colleagues alike. A former student described him as: 'the modern incarnation of the old-time family doctor, the kind of doctor many of us aspired to be. He was kind, wise and, more than any doctor I know, remained a scholar to the end."
John was preceded in death by his father Valentine Dervin, mother Alice Dervin (Cuddihy), and sister Marguerite Ferretti (Dervin). He is survived by his wife Mary Patricia Dervin (Quilter), brother Frank Dervin (Rose), nieces Jean Ferretti, Maureen Dervin Gard (John), Erin Dervin Toles (Freddie) as well as his cousin Reverend Daniel J. Sullivan, S.J. who will celebrate a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sonoma County Academic Foundation for Excellence in Medicine (SCAFEM), in memory of John Dervin, with the memo payable to the Residency Training Fund (RTF); send to SCAFEM, 1355 North Dutton Ave, Suite 200, Santa Rosa, CA 95401; or a donation may be made to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019