John Warren Kaufman
October 14, 1930 - March 13, 2019
Born in Pasadena, son of Carol and Viva Kaufman. John is survived by his two children, Yvette Simone and Barney Kaufman, and his grandchildren Mia Kaufman, Amanda Kaufman, and Maria Teresa Kaufman-Ott.
John graduated from San Mateo High School in 1948, served two years in the Army during the Korean War, and then graduated from Stanford with a Civil Engineering degree in 1955. In 1963, John married Elsa Victoria Hernandez in San Francisco. In 1973, after an unfortunate accident, he became a widower, and continued to lovingly raise his two children on his own with the support of family and friends.
John loved his family, friends, music, dance, sports, building, solving problems, and helping people in need. He generously helped many people throughout his life. He loved building and construction and was working on his rental properties until he passed away, at 88 years of age.
John's Celebration of Life will be held on June 8th, 2 p.m., at 1757 Willowside Road, Santa Rosa. Please contact Barney Kaufman at [email protected] if you would like to attend, so we can make accommodations for all.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 26, 2019