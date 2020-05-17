John William De Jong
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John William De Jong
February 24, 1926 - May 13, 2020
John grew up on a dairy farm, so it was only natural that he wanted to continue the family tradition of being a farmer.
Born in Hanford, CA, eighth child of a family of eight sons and one daughter. He attended elementary and high school in the small town of Ripon, where the family moved. There he was active in FFA and Sports. He graduated Ripon Union High School in 1943.
In 1957, after 14 years in the dairy business, John sold his 125 dairy herd and at age 31, with wife and children, went back to school. He attended Modesto Jr. College and later Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, earning his BS, MA and Ag Teaching Credential.
John moved the family to Petaluma on a one year teaching assignment, and ended up staying. He worked in the Ag Department at Petaluma High School for 29 years, working alongside Bill King and Ron Head.
Guiding thousands of young people into agriculture-related careers, he was awarded CA Teacher of Excellence, National FFA Association's Honorary American Farmer Degree, and inducted into the CA Ag Teachers Association's Agriculture Hall of Fame.
John is predeceased by his beloved wife Connie, married in 1946, and his grandson Christopher. He is survived by his four children Dave (Kathi), Deedee, Duane (Frances), Don (Ann); grandchildren Tracy Thomas McGovert, Eric Wheat, Darren Wheat, Shannon DeJong, Morgan DeJong, Dylan DeJong, Cotter DeJong; and two great-grandchildren Ireland and Zachariah. Final Resting Place: Ripon Cemetery, Ripon, CA.
The family thanks Dr. Aye, Dr. Marsland, Dr. Ryan, and their staff; Hospice Petaluma; and John's caretaker of 4 yrs, Maraia Druava, for the care shown to him.
A visitation will be held 10-2pm on Tuesday May 19 at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary, Petaluma. Please respect COIVD19 procedures. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to: John DeJong Award Scholarship Fund PHS: Ag Dept, 201 Fair Street, Petaluma, CA 94952, or: Ripon Christian Foundation, 435 Maple Ave, Ripon, CA 95366.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from May 17 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 15, 2020
What a wonderful man! He was a great teacher and friend Rest In Peace and Im sure Bill King is there to meet him.
The Charlie and Helen Sonnichsen Family
Helen Sonnichsen
May 14, 2020
What a wonderful man that changed allot of people. Im thankful to have been his student during my 4 years at PHS in the Ag Dept.
You will me missed. Rest In Peace. My thought and prayers are with the family Sallie Affonso
PHS 1982
Sallie Affonso-Wells
Student
May 14, 2020
Thank you for your wonderful friendship ❤
Betty Caletti
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved