John WinslowJuly 7, 1927 - September 24, 2020John Jarvis Winslow passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. He was born July 7, 1927 in Berkeley, California, the fourth child of Charles J and Lillian Jarvis Winslow. His young years were spent in Berkeley. Following two years of service in the U.S. Army, he returned home, and graduated from the University of California in 1951. His business career included being the Vice President of Kelly Moore Paint for many years, and that led to the formation of his own business, Winslow Sales, Inc. During that time, he resided in San Carlos, Modesto, Los Altos and Greenbrae. His strong work ethic seemed motivated by having watched his mother struggle to provide for her family following the death of his father when John was nine. While in high school, when he returned home from his first summer fighting fires for the U S Forest Service, instead of buying the jeans and leather jacket he wanted, he went to the Star Grocery and paid off his mother's grocery bill. In 1990 he married Mary Pingrey Brock, and when he retired in 1994, he moved to Petaluma where she resided. They joked that those years were wonderful. They spent weekends, holidays and extended vacations together. He called Mary about 7 p.m. every evening to share their day. He was a devoted fan of the 49ers, Giants and Warriors, and had a personally sketchy relationship with golf. He enjoyed traveling and he and Mary visited most of the United States, and all of the major Canadian cities. His gardening was a joy, and his begonias and tomatoes were legendary. As recently as mid-July he was still planting flowers. He lived for his family, and they adored him. He is survived by Mary and his three children with Frances McAvoy: Linda (Dan) Clark, Jack Winslow and Anne Winslow (Vic Herrero). He leaves six grandchildren: Nick (Morgan Steger) and Marissa Clark, Ashley and Connie Herrero, Gabriella Picard and Elizabeth (Bradon DesBoine). He determined on his own to send each of his granddaughters a dozen pink roses on her sixteenth birthday. His beloved old kitty Harrison is mourning him visibly. He will always be remembered with love by Mary's daughter Julie (Glenn) Picard and was predeceased by her daughter Betsy Brock. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Novato, and trusted the Lord with the present and his future. We live in the hope of being with him again one day. He was a good man. Go Bears! Private family interment will be held. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of Petaluma for the wonderful support and care given to him and the family in his last days. Memorial Contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA 94952 or to the Deacon's Fund at the Presbyterian Church of Novato, 710 Wilson Avenue, Novato, CA 94948.