Jolene Violet Robinson
Jolene V. Robinson left us on May 11, 2019 in Sonoma County at Kaiser Permanente, Santa Rosa, CA.
Jolene was born November 6th, 1938 in Payhauka, Oklahoma to Freeda (Miller) Pritchard and Clifford Pritchard.
Jolene is survived by her husband, Delbert Robinson, her brother Champ Pritchard, sister-in-law Isabel Pritchard, son Arthur Allen Webber, daughter-in-law Tianie Wade Mitchell, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Jolene was a loving, thoughtful, loyal hardworking women dedicated to family, friends, work and play.
She was a tomboy with a saucy sense of humor and an adventurous spirit. She loved the outdoors, camping, hunting and fishing with family.
Jolene was employed at Brookwood Mobile Home Park for 35 years. She loved her job and the people she worked with. She made many longtime friendships and attended many gatherings at the Clubhouse, organizing trips to Reno, annual See's candy drive and numerous breakfast, lunches and Bunko Nights.
"Mom, we will miss you, your loving, thoughtful and generous spirit. Love you very much, your family and friends."
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 22, 2019