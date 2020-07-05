1/1
Jon Lichty
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jon Lichty
November 5, 1958 - June 29, 2020
Jon Philip Lichty, devoted husband and father, joyfully joined his son Alexander in Heaven on Monday, June 29, 2020, following a brief hospitalization. Born November 5, 1958 in La Mesa, CA, the fourth child of Philip and Rosa Lichty. baby brother to Robert (Esther), Jane and Barbara. Loving uncle to Diane and Rob. He enjoyed wonderful memories from attending Rolando Elementary through to Helix High – Go Scotties! He worked hard to put himself through Cuyamaca College, Grossmont College, and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo by working a multitude of 'careers' in food service, high-end car audio, and home a/v automation. San Luis Obispo is where he met his future wife, Amy, while taking a women's studies class. Smart man! He had so many interests throughout his 61 years and was truly passionate about each: running, cycling,
photography, woodworking, British cars, VW buses, home brewing, Harleys. He immersed himself in the life each would entail and forged special relationships and gained life-long friends.
He so loved being Amy's husband and was proud of the life they continued to build together. His
crowning achievement and proudest moment was being a dad. He was so excited about sharing this life and this world with Benton. The best memories are teaching Benton how to ride a bike, picking up his boy from school in the Harley sidecar, and exploring this great country with his family from the saddle of that iconic bike. Devotion for Amy and Benton. Love for family and friends. Passion for the simple things. Shared experiences. Amazing stories. Great food. A mean G & T. Rousing laughter. Tight, tight hugs. All of this is Jon's legacy.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Cypress Hill Memorial Park, 430 Magnolia Avenue, Petaluma, CA. 94952



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cypress Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 4, 2020
2002
Jons laugh, the echo of joy, is what we will miss the most. Praying for strength and healing for you and Benton. We love you.
Melissa Mudgett
Family
July 4, 2020
Dearest Amy, My deepest condolences. What an absolutely beautiful testament to Jon. What an amazing man. I hold you and Benton in my heart and send healing love to you both.
Nancy Newby
Friend
July 4, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Darrel and Celeste James
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved