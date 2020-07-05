Jon LichtyNovember 5, 1958 - June 29, 2020Jon Philip Lichty, devoted husband and father, joyfully joined his son Alexander in Heaven on Monday, June 29, 2020, following a brief hospitalization. Born November 5, 1958 in La Mesa, CA, the fourth child of Philip and Rosa Lichty. baby brother to Robert (Esther), Jane and Barbara. Loving uncle to Diane and Rob. He enjoyed wonderful memories from attending Rolando Elementary through to Helix High – Go Scotties! He worked hard to put himself through Cuyamaca College, Grossmont College, and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo by working a multitude of 'careers' in food service, high-end car audio, and home a/v automation. San Luis Obispo is where he met his future wife, Amy, while taking a women's studies class. Smart man! He had so many interests throughout his 61 years and was truly passionate about each: running, cycling,photography, woodworking, British cars, VW buses, home brewing, Harleys. He immersed himself in the life each would entail and forged special relationships and gained life-long friends.He so loved being Amy's husband and was proud of the life they continued to build together. Hiscrowning achievement and proudest moment was being a dad. He was so excited about sharing this life and this world with Benton. The best memories are teaching Benton how to ride a bike, picking up his boy from school in the Harley sidecar, and exploring this great country with his family from the saddle of that iconic bike. Devotion for Amy and Benton. Love for family and friends. Passion for the simple things. Shared experiences. Amazing stories. Great food. A mean G & T. Rousing laughter. Tight, tight hugs. All of this is Jon's legacy.Friends and family are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Cypress Hill Memorial Park, 430 Magnolia Avenue, Petaluma, CA. 94952