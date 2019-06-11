Home

Jon Paul Metzger


Jon Paul Metzger Notice
Jon Paul Metzger
June 24, 1939 - May 31, 2019
Born and raised in San Francisco to Charles Von Metzger and Ruth (Allen Von Metzger) Levenson. After childhood, he lived primarily in Lake and Sonoma counties and made water conditioning and refining his career. He refused to retire, believing that the people he served deserved the best drinking water possible. He served the Healdsburg community for over 20 years as a softball and basketball coach through the Boys & Girls Club and St. John's CYO. He was a longtime fan of Giants baseball and Warriors basketball and passed that love on to his youngest daughter, Jenni, who wrote for the Giants magazine early in her career.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rena, daughters Betsy DeRoxtra (Phil), Kelley Metzger, and Jennifer Housh, and brothers Charles Von Metzger (LaVerne) and Jack Mannix (Kay) . Cherished Pop-Pop and Grandpa Jon to seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Cremation Services provided by the Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Healdsburg Senior Center, Healdsburg Hospital Volunteers, or the Humane Society of Sonoma County-Healdsburg. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 11, 2019
