Jonathan David Starr, age 72, passed away due to a pulmonary embolism on February 6, 2019, in Santa Rosa, California. He was born August 14, 1946, in San Francisco, to Fred and Dorothy (Borges) Starr, and grew up in the City and, during summers, in Guerneville, California. Jon is survived by his wife of 25 years, Marta, his children Katherine, Jonathan, and Christopher, his brother Fred and family- Prudence, Brian, and Joseph, and many admired cousins and friends in the bay area and beyond.
In his early years, Jon was a trumpeter in the San Francisco Boys Club Band, Lowell High School Orchestra, and Sonoma State College Orchestra. He studied trumpet under the tutelage of Victor Kress of the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra. Jon graduated from Lowell High School in 1964, City College of San Francisco (A.A.), and Sonoma State College (B.A.).
In the last 27 years of Jon's work life, he belonged to the International Union of Operating Engineers, Stationary Engineers, Local 39, while employed by Seton Medical Center, Daly City. Anyone who knew Jon understood that his top priority was his family, as evidenced by years of wage earning support and unending desire to stay connected with his children.
Upon retirement in 2006, Jon and Marta enjoyed the "easy" life maintaining and improving their Sonoma County property, partaking of the culinary offerings and recreation resources of the region, and the canine companionship of Muttley, Murphy, and BooBooBear.
No services were held. Gifts in remembrance may be sent to the Redwood Empire Food Bank.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
