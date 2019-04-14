Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Joseph Corda
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
35 Liberty St.
Petaluma, CA
Joseph A. "Joey" Corda


Joseph A. "Joey" Corda Notice
Joseph A. "Joey" Corda
Passed away suddenly on April 5, 2019 in Novato at the age of 42 years. Devoted fiancé of Sara Bowman. Adored father of Harper and Camby Corda. Beloved son of Nettie and Fred Corda. Cherished brother of Janeen Brady (Kevin) and Jeff Corda (Sara). Dear brother-in-law of Joe Bowman (Stephanie) and Cayleb Bowman. Loving uncle of Caitlin, Maegin, Hugh, Will, Owen, Ellie, Evelyn, and Wyatt. Treasured Godson of Eddie Cardoza and Elenore Renati and Godfather of Bruno Moreda and Matthew Corda.
A member of pioneer families of Sonoma and Marin Counties, Joey was born in Petaluma but reared in Novato. He worked for North Marin Water District for over 20 years. He was a member of the Corda Brothers Gun Club and enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles, working on his family ranch, and hanging out with his friends. Above all, he loved spending time with Sara, dancing with his girls and raising them to love the outdoors. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Vigil Service and Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 5:30 pm at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 35 Liberty St., Petaluma. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or in care of Janeen Corda for contribution to the education fund we are setting up for Joey's girls. Contact Janeen for details. Private Inurnment.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019
