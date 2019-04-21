Home

Joseph Anthony "Joe" Mendez

Joseph Anthony "Joe" Mendez Notice
Joseph Anthony "Joe" Mendez
June 21, 1951 - April 12, 2019
Joe Mendez, 67, was born on June 21, 1951 and passed away on April 12, 2019 in Santa Rosa from complications from Alzheimer's Disease. He worked in Public Works for 40 years and was a resident of Alexander Valley for over 45 years. Joe enjoyed family, motorcycles and gardening.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jan and other relatives scattered about Sonoma County and the surrounding area.
Donations in his memory can be sent to the Local , 1450 Neotomas Avenue, Suite 140, Santa Rosa, CA 95405. Inquiries can be made to Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary at 707.838.6000 or by visiting www.whcmortuary.com
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019
