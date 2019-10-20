|
Joseph Anthony "Joe"
Powers, Jr.
Passed away peacefully at his home on October 10, 2019 at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Dolores "Doll" Powers. Loving father of Stacey Powers, Scott Powers and the late Sharon Adams and Sean Powers. Cherished grandfather of Brian (Delia) Adams, Anthony Taverna, Nicole (Ivan) Gromala and the late Lil Sean Powers. Devoted great grandfather of Marissa and Julia Adams, Wyatt and Caden Gromala. Dear sister of Maureen Malenburg.
He was born and raised in Daly City and San Francisco and served in the Coast Guard during WWII. He served as Vice President and as Business Agent for Teamster Union Locals 85 and Business Agent for Local 624. He retired after 28 years with Airbone Express.
Joe will be remembered most for the sparkle in his eyes, the smile on his face, and passion for helping others in need.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory, Petaluma.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to I-Ride Petaluma, c/o Petaluma Peoples Service Center, 1500 Petaluma Blvd So, Petaluma, CA 94952.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019