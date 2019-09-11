|
|
In Loving Memory
Joseph Ielmorini
September 11, 1968—August 28, 1985
We thought of you today
But that is nothing new.
We thought about you yesterday
And days before that, too.
We think of you in silence,
We often speak your name.
All we have are memories
And a picture in a frame.
Your memory is a keepsake
With which we'll never part.
God has you in His arms
We have you in our hearts.
It's been 34 years now that you were tragically taken from us. We miss your smile, laughter, hugs and presence. Forever in our hearts.
Joe, you would have been 51.
Happy Birthday
We still love and miss you!
Mom, Dad, Shelly,
Jolene and Brian
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019