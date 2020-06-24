Joseph "Joey" Lopes Sr.
Joseph "Joey" Lopes, Sr.
Joseph "Joey" Lopes, Sr., of Rohnert Park, California, entered into rest on June 5, 2020, at the age of 43. Taken from us too soon was a son, husband, father, loyal and loved friend of many. Joey had a big heart and opened it to all who were in his life. He always remembered the special days of everyone close to him and was sure to reach out to them in celebration (oftentimes reminding those people of the significant date). His big smile, memorable laugh, and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him. Joey is survived by his mother, Machelle Woodard Grover, and step-father, Gary Grover; wife, Michelle Barbante; three sons, Joseph, Javanté, and Jaeden; two daughters, Téa and Graciana; loving aunt and cousin, Denise and Paolo Woodard; uncles, Leo, Clifford and Sidney Woodard. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Dorothy Gray-Woodard and Walter Hill who are surely welcoming him into heaven with open, loving arms.
Celebration of life to be announced.

Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
I knew Joey as a youth, but we didnt have much contact when he reached adulthood. When our paths did cross, I asked about his family, life and offered words of encouragement. I feel bad for his children, because they no longer have their father. I ask the Lord to surround his family, embrace them and strengthen them.
June 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.ill miss him with every breath I take but he is always with me and forever in my heart I miss your smile more than words could ever say I love you nephew more and more as I keep you heart ,body and soul with me each and every day you are with god now .I'm blessed to get to call you family and friend love cliffyc
