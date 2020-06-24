Joseph "Joey" Lopes, Sr.

Joseph "Joey" Lopes, Sr., of Rohnert Park, California, entered into rest on June 5, 2020, at the age of 43. Taken from us too soon was a son, husband, father, loyal and loved friend of many. Joey had a big heart and opened it to all who were in his life. He always remembered the special days of everyone close to him and was sure to reach out to them in celebration (oftentimes reminding those people of the significant date). His big smile, memorable laugh, and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him. Joey is survived by his mother, Machelle Woodard Grover, and step-father, Gary Grover; wife, Michelle Barbante; three sons, Joseph, Javanté, and Jaeden; two daughters, Téa and Graciana; loving aunt and cousin, Denise and Paolo Woodard; uncles, Leo, Clifford and Sidney Woodard. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Dorothy Gray-Woodard and Walter Hill who are surely welcoming him into heaven with open, loving arms.

Celebration of life to be announced.



