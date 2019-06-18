|
Joseph Mahlon Hammerquist
Joe passed away peacefully surrounded by close family members on June 13, 2019, at his home.
He was born on January 21, 1924 in Filer, Idaho. He and his loving wife, Yvonne, lived happily at Friends House in Santa Rosa for the past 16 years.
Graduation from U.C. Berkeley led to a 37-year career with the Consumer Cooperative in Berkeley. Joe was proud of his work that supported his first marriage to Peg and their two children, Karen and Kirk.
For the last 43 years, Joe has reflected with joy the blending of his two families, which included five children, nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He has always related warmly to all of his special family members and numerous friends.
Joe has been active in promoting generosity, inclusivity, tolerance, peace, justice, and saving the environment throughout his lfie. He wanted to be remembered as someone who sought to end killing and all wars, and he absolutely believed in the inherent value and dignity of every individual.
This very lovable man had integrity, an ever-present sense of humor and a unique ability to connect with others in a way that was meaningful to them. He radiated genuine kindness and fully understood the value of relationships.
A "Celebration of Joe's Life" will be held on August 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Friends House. A second celebration will be held on August 11 at 1:30 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Rosa at 547 Mendocino Ave.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to UUCSR and Friends House.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 18 to June 19, 2019