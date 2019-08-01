|
|
Joseph Marchbanks-Converse
Joseph Marchbanks-Converse, known to many as Joe as he strolled down the streets of Santa Rosa on his bike, passed away unexpectedly July 23rd, 2019 at the age of 39.
Joseph is survived by his mother Mary Christina Kennedy and Deborah Hall Davis; his siblings James, Kamari, Daniel, Brant, Joy, Amy and Jessica; and his longtime girlfriend Thyda Pok, all from Sonoma County. Preceded in death by his father James Marchbanks.
Joe, known as a man of few words and a good heart was tough, brave, caring, supporting and giving. He loved to travel throughout Sonoma County on his bike. He liked being outside and could navigate through all the shortcuts. It made him and his family both, very happy to see each other while he biked around town. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 3rd, at MLK Park, Santa Rosa, to give honor and appreciation of Joe's life.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019