Joseph Richard Reindl

September 24, 1954

- October 19, 2020

On Monday, October 19th, 2020 Joseph Reindl of Oakhurst California, passed away at the age of 66. He was the loving father of Taylor and Emily.

Joe grew up on a farm in rural Wisconsin. Eventually finding his way to California where he started his flooring business in Santa Rosa with his business partner Ron Davis.

Joe was extremely generous to not only his friends and family, but would give the shirt off of his back or a stranger his last dollar. He'd always make everyone laugh with a ready-to-tell joke and a smile on his face.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Viola, his ex-wife and mother of his children, Jeanne', his sister Diane and his niece Violet. He is survived by his two loving children, his grandchildren, Kylie and Tristan, his long time friend and partner Kim, his siblings; Sue, Yvonne, John, Kristine, Kay, Janie, Mike, Rick, Robbie & Billy.

Because of Covid-19, no funeral services will be held. A Celebration of life is planned for 2021.



