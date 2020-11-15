1/1
Joseph Richard Reindl
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Richard Reindl
September 24, 1954
- October 19, 2020
On Monday, October 19th, 2020 Joseph Reindl of Oakhurst California, passed away at the age of 66. He was the loving father of Taylor and Emily.
Joe grew up on a farm in rural Wisconsin. Eventually finding his way to California where he started his flooring business in Santa Rosa with his business partner Ron Davis.
Joe was extremely generous to not only his friends and family, but would give the shirt off of his back or a stranger his last dollar. He'd always make everyone laugh with a ready-to-tell joke and a smile on his face.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Viola, his ex-wife and mother of his children, Jeanne', his sister Diane and his niece Violet. He is survived by his two loving children, his grandchildren, Kylie and Tristan, his long time friend and partner Kim, his siblings; Sue, Yvonne, John, Kristine, Kay, Janie, Mike, Rick, Robbie & Billy.
Because of Covid-19, no funeral services will be held. A Celebration of life is planned for 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tulip Cremation
599 2nd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
(844) 942-4909
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tulip Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved