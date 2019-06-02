|
|
Joseph Samuel Turner
Joseph Samuel Turner passed away in Petaluma on May 21, 2019 at the age of 95. He was born on Easter Sunday, April 20, 1924 in Petaluma to William and Myrle (Peoples) Turner. Joe was a lifelong resident of Sonoma County and a graduate of Petaluma High School where he met his wife, Margaret Wolfe. He was a descendant of the pioneer Peoples Family who traveled by covered wagon in 1853, settling in the Roblar District of Petaluma.
Joe is survived by his brothers Martin (Carol) Turner and Delmer (Doris) Turner all of Petaluma; his children Michael (Linda) Turner, Steven (Dorothea) Turner, Richard Turner, Karin (Brad) Seder, Susan (Paul) Konanz and Bryan (Loretta) Turner all of Sonoma County. 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends.
Joe is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Margaret, his parents William and Myrle, sister Geraldine (Newt) Petersen, brother William (Mary) Turner and daughter Judy Turner.
Joe was an active member of the Two Rock Presbyterian Church, the Penngrove Social Fireman, SIRS 147 of Petaluma and the Golden Roosters RV Club. He worked for many years as a carpenter and then retired after 21 years as a construction inspector at the Presidio. In retirement, he and Margaret traveled, enjoyed camping with grandchildren and our yearly reunions at Hendy Woods. He loved his family, social events, sports and a good meal, especially if there was lemon pie for dessert. Joe was always ready to lend a hand and was the first to volunteer to work on a project.
A graveside service with military honors will take place at the cemetery at Two Rock Presbyterian Church, 7063 Bodega Ave, Petaluma on June 15 at 11:30 a.m. Due to space constraints, the memorial service will be held at the Community Church of Sebastopol, 1000 Gravenstein Hwy N, Sebastopol at 1 p.m. on the same date with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to Two Rock Presbyterian Church or the .
Joe and his brothers all served during World War II and returned home to Petaluma. In 2017, Joe and his brothers Martin and Delmer were honored as Grand Marshalls of the Petaluma Veteran's Day Parade. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at http://www.legacy.com/dignity-memorial/obituary.aspx?mid=8721475
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 2 to June 13, 2019