Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Gaia Hotel,
4125 Riverside Place
Anderson, CA
Joseph William Amaral
Born March 20, 1946, died March 5, 2019 at the age of 72.
Beloved father to Kristal Watson, (Billy) and grandfather "poppy" to Emma and Cole Watson. Brother to Jesse "Babe" Amaral, the late Barbara Nelson and Terri Doss. Loving son to Annabel Green and the late Jesse Amaral.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life, Sunday March 24, 2019, 1 p.m. at the Gaia Hotel, 4125 Riverside Place, Anderson, CA 96007.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019
