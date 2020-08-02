1/1
Josephine A. "Jo" Caulk
1932 - 2020
Josephine "Jo" A. Caulk
September 12, 1932 - July 25, 2020
Born September 12, 1932 in Blackwater, Mo. Josephine departed this life after battling Alzheimer's, on July 25, 2020 in Santa Rosa, California.
She is Survived by her husband Richard of 44 years, Her daughter, Gayle Mellone, Grandson, Marco Mellone, Stepdaughter and Stepson and many Step-Grandchildren who knew her as Grandma Jo. She is preceded in death by her son David Thornburn.
She was a teacher, and she spent most of her life in this profession that she truly loved, started in Kansas, to California and did 4 years on Europe where she taught at the American High School in Heidelberg Germany while her husband was assigned on duty. Her love of travelling followed closely behind, and she took many tour groups all across Europe, making new friends along the way. She and her husband drove across the United States several times in their 5th camper seeing as much as they could on each journey. Jo never wanted to miss a thing if she could help it or an opportunity to make a new acquaintance along the way.
There are no services planned at this time. A Celebration of life is pending for a later date. In lieu of flowers Jo would appreciate donations to go to Hospice, which offered her loving care in the last days of her journey in this life.



Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
July 29, 2020
While walking my dog(s) I would always stop to visit Jo while she nurtured her beautiful garden. It gave us both a break and a chance to exchange stories. Oh how she loved her garden and what a worker she was. Once I found her on her roof cleaning her sky light and I told her she should hire someone to do that for her and she said, "why should I when I can do it myself?" She was a marvelous woman, full of spunk. She will truly be missed. All of the neighbors and the city recognize her for the beautiful garden she kept. I hope the city maintains it from now on.
Georgia Lujan
Neighbor
