Josephine "Jo" A. CaulkSeptember 12, 1932 - July 25, 2020Born September 12, 1932 in Blackwater, Mo. Josephine departed this life after battling Alzheimer's, on July 25, 2020 in Santa Rosa, California.She is Survived by her husband Richard of 44 years, Her daughter, Gayle Mellone, Grandson, Marco Mellone, Stepdaughter and Stepson and many Step-Grandchildren who knew her as Grandma Jo. She is preceded in death by her son David Thornburn.She was a teacher, and she spent most of her life in this profession that she truly loved, started in Kansas, to California and did 4 years on Europe where she taught at the American High School in Heidelberg Germany while her husband was assigned on duty. Her love of travelling followed closely behind, and she took many tour groups all across Europe, making new friends along the way. She and her husband drove across the United States several times in their 5th camper seeing as much as they could on each journey. Jo never wanted to miss a thing if she could help it or an opportunity to make a new acquaintance along the way.There are no services planned at this time. A Celebration of life is pending for a later date. In lieu of flowers Jo would appreciate donations to go to Hospice, which offered her loving care in the last days of her journey in this life.