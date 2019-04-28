|
Josephine A. "Joey" Falco
May 25, 1925 - April 25, 2019
Passed away in Santa Rosa, California on April 25, 2019 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her dearly beloved husband of 72 years, Spirito "Petie" Falco. She is survived by her beloved son Ron Falco (Sarah Bramwell) and preceded in death by her adored son Pete Falco Jr.; loving sister of Ann Moscardini (Chuck Dorman) and the late Art (Elaine), Al (Zaida), and Francis Cerini and Evelyn Cabral (Joe); loving grandmother of Angella Falco, Ronnie Falco, Stacie Lautrup, Shay Garcia (Tony), Mia Falco (Jon Rossi), and Spirito Michael Falco; dear great-grandmother of seven; special sister-in law to Amelia Hutto, the late John Hutto, Robert and Lenora Falco; dear aunt of Kimberly Albert (Steve), Patrick Baxter (Kimberly), Lin Arthur (Denny), Alan Cerini (Pam), Susie Falco (Robert J.) and Melinda Moeller (Craig), as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loving family members locally and in Italy. She was preceded in death by her parents Archangelo Cerini and Mary Cerini Moscardini. The family wants to extend a special thanks to caregivers Vinny Rokobaki, Milika Nahoni Nailovo, Ini Wong, the staff at Brookdale Paulin Creek and Creekside Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful care and attention. Born in Healdsburg and raised in Petaluma, Joey was a lifelong resident of Sonoma County. She attended Santa Rosa High School and was a lifelong member of St. Rose Catholic Church. As the family matriarch, she lived for her family and was happiest at large family gatherings. A wonderful cook, she loved cooking for her family and caring for them in that way. In addition to her love of family and cooking, Joey also enjoyed playing Bingo and gambling at El Dorado Casino.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:30 p.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, 398 Tenth Street, Santa Rosa. An Evening Vigil Service will be held at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Private Inurnment, Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to the Earl Baum Center of the Blind, 4539 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019