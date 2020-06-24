Josephine Elizabeth Allen

April 21, 1931 - June 8, 2020

Born and raised in San Francisco to Fred and Josephine (Forte) Stevenson. She was the youngest of three sisters and one younger brother. In 1955 she married the love of her life, Alfred Allen. They moved to Petaluma where they raised their family of four daughters, Cindy, Jodi, Lynda and Nancy.

Mom was preceded in death by our dad Al, grandson Leon Winslow, parents Fred and Jo, sisters Harriet, Mildred and brother Walt, Dad's brothers, Norman and Angie Allen, Enos Allen,

She is survived by daughters Cindy Offel, Jodi and Dwaine Samson, Lynda Winslow, and Nancy and Ken Stewart. Grandchildren Keith, Keven and Kirk Offel, Cody Samson, Candace Winslow, Heath Blackwell and Sierra Stewart. 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



