Josephine G. Robinson
May 18, 1918 - May 8, 2019
Josephine Gresham "Jo" Robinson, 100, went home to be with the Lord on May 8, 2019. She was born on May 18, 1918 to Harry Hawthorne and Alice Bowman Robinson in Charlottesville, VA. Upon graduation from High School, she moved to Washington, DC in 1936 and attended Strayer College. In July of 1941 she went to work for the Naval Intelligence Service in the Far Eastern Division. She worked through World War II and into the Korean Conflict where she worked for the CIA. IN the late 1950s, she decided to go back to school and finish her undergraduate work at Meredith College in 1960 and her MSW from the Univ. of Denver in 1962. She was employed at the Napa State Hospital as a Clinical Psychotherapist.
Upon retirement, Jo traveled regularly visiting family and friends. She loved conversation and met many people wherever she went as a result. Her conversations always lauded her love and admiration for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She loved her church, St. Mark Lutheran Church in Santa Rosa and always said, "They are my family."
Jo is survived by her nieces and nephews and their families: Patrick Fort, of Albuquerque, NM; James Scott Robinson, of Port St. Lucie, FL; Jo Fort Reddell, of Belton, TX; Randolph Fort, of Northville, MI; Kelly Fort McCarroll, of Wilmington, NC; and Harry Hawthorne Robinson, III, of Savanah, GA.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 4325 Mayette Avenue, Santa Rosa, ca 95405. Inurnment to take place at a later date at the First United Methodist Church in Carlsbad, NM. Memorial Donations in her honor are preferred to St Mark Lutheran Church at the address listed above.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 12, 2019