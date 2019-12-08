|
Josephine Pearl (Gamlen) Ross
Josephine Pearl (Gamlen) Ross, Josie to her friends, born August 31, 1924, passed away on November 14, 2019 after 95 active and eventful years. Josie was born in Comox, Vancouver Island, Canada, the sixth of seven children of Harry and Sarah Gamlen. The family moved to San Francisco when she was six and Josie spent her early years there, through high school, the Depression, World War II, her first marriage and the birth of two of her four children. Her lifelong love of art and dance developed in San Francisco.
Josie added two more children to her family as she criss-crossed the country with her husband, a pilot in the Air Force. From California to Texas, back to California, then Maine, Texas again, Washington, New Mexico and back to California's Central Valley, she nurtured her children as her husband was away on frequent assignments. She fed, clothed, taught, disciplined, pushed, prodded, applauded and consoled. She was Den Mother, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, seamstress, and cheerleader at countless baseball games, soccer matches, swim meets and concerts.
Despite pining to return to the Bay Area to escape snow, insects, tornadoes, heat, dust, and the frequent moves, she was always smiling, laughing and enjoying life. After a divorce, return to the Bay Area, and marriage to Michael Ross, she was finally able to do what she loved. She danced and played tennis, not stopping until she was in her 80s. She went to college and got a degree in Women's Studies. She bought and ran an art supply store with her sister Alice. She painted and filled her home and those of her family with beautiful artwork. Finally able to travel somewhere other than remote air bases, she visited England, Europe, China, the Caribbean, Canada, and Japan. She attended Wimbledon and loved the strawberries and cream and in Greece she found Ouzo.
She and Michael retired to Oakmont where she continued to win tennis tournaments, danced, painted, founded the Oakmont Democratic Club, researched her family history and attended St. Patrick's Episcopal Church. As her children's families grew she found new joy in her nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
At age 91 Josie and her best friend Jackie Simon were run down by a drunk driver while walking near their home in Oakmont. Jackie was killed and Josie suffered multiple injuries. In dramatic testament to her strength, fortitude, and active lifestyle, within two months Josie was walking again, playing bridge, taking history classes, attending concerts and visiting her family and friends.
Josie is survived by her children Beverly, Burton, Frances, and Barbara McChesney, their spouses, step-daughter Sandy Ross, nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, her sister Elaine Gamlen, many nieces and nephews and special friend Lewis Miller.
Josephine Gamlen Ross - Mom, Grandma, Auntie, Josie - led a fabulous life and enriched the lives of all her family and friends. She was deeply loved, will be missed and never forgotten.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 1:30 p.m. on January 5, 2020 at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church at 9000 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, California.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Veterans Resource Centers of America (www.vetsresource.org), 2455 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa, CA 95404. VRC is a nonprofit agency serving homeless veterans.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019