Josette Marie Gabrielle Pepin Neils
1924 - 2020
Josette Marie Gabrielle
Pepin Neils
November 2, 1924 - April 8, 2020
Left her earthly body for eternal life and everlasting peace on April 8, 2020.
Josette was born in Salon de Provence, France, close to where her favorite artist Van Gogh painted some of his most famous work. After raising a young family in the Midwest following World War II, her innate sense of adventure brought her with her husband and sons in the 1960's to Santa Rosa, California, where she lived for nearly 60 years, surrounded by the peace and beauty of her home and garden. Her lifelong passions were family, art, design, and nature.
She worked as a sales consultant for Ling's Home Furnishings. Later she established her own decorating, design business and retail store, Décor by Josette, working as an interior designer for over thirty years. She was active in the Redwood Empire Bonsai Society and the Santa Rosa Garden Club. Her specialty was dried flower ornamental arranging.
She is preceded in passing by her husband of fifty-three years, Leroy E. (Bud) Neils, beloved grandsons Brian and Johnathon Neils, and her younger sister Simone Lorenz.
She is survived by her four sons Robert (Rob), Michael (Mike), Patrick (Pat), and Richard (Rich), and their respective partners Shelley, Nancy, Lancie, and Merri; her grandchildren - Paul, Angela and partner Jeff, Valerie, Danielle, Denise and partner Travis, Jason, Alex, Maria, Keely, Tyler, and Trevor; numerous great, and great-great grandchildren; her younger sister Suzi Reblin and family; deceased sister Simone's family; French cousins and families; her dear friend Kate Hewitt, former daughter-in law Lola Neils, and long-time friend of the family Greg Hentz.
The family is forever grateful for the care and comfort provided by caregivers Laisa and Jessie through Ateca Takala of Gardenia First Love Homecare. The family also thanks Memorial Hospice of St. Joseph Health, Daniels Chapel of the Roses and Calvary Cemetery – Santa Rosa for their services.
As a tribute, please donate to the charity of your choice supporting environmental protection, natural resources, animal welfare and hospice services.

Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 1, 2020.
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
