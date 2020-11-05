Joshua Ray SteeleOctober 31, 1979 - October 23, 2020Joshua Ray Steele, "Mat'O Pejuta" (Medicine Bear), passed away on October 23, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX. He was born in Santa Rosa, CA on October 31, 1979A member of Lytton Band of Pomo Indians. He was an avid Raiders, Warriors and A's fan. Joshua left California in his early teen years. He moved to South Dakota, where he graduated from Little Wound High School with honors.Joshua leaves behind his loving parents, Daniel Steele Jr and Gerri (Figueroa) Sedeno. His loving wife, Vanessa. Children Eric, Jaden, Sioux Renee, and Kimimila (Lala) all of Arlington, Texas. He is also survived by his siblings Daniel (Bear) Steele III and Rose Ruiz, stepbrother George Sedeno, stepsister Natalia Sedeno, god-daughter Lillian Gonzalez of Plano, TX. He was preceded in death by his loving sister, Carol Steele and loving stepdad Russell Sedeno.Visitation Hours will be held at Daniels Chapel of The Roses on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Funeral Service will take place at Daniels Chapel of the Roses on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Santa Rosa Memorial Park – Shiloh Annex, Windsor, CA.