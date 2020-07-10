1/1
Josie Gonzales
1937 - 2020
{ "" }

Born, March 29, 1937 in Rosinburg, Texas. Passed away in her home in SR on July 8th, 2020.
A wife to Estanisiado Gonzales Ortiz, a mom to Jim, Francis, Emma, Martha, Victoria, Esther, and Gloria, a grandma to many and a great grandma to many more. Josie always made everyone in her presence feel loved and safe. No matter the person, Josie always saw good in people. Josie was a retired nurse who was known for going above and beyond for her patients. In anything she'd do, Josie would give it one hundred. A woman loved by many, and who will forever be remembered. Big Curly
Services have been held.

Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

