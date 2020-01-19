Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Elizabeth Reynolds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joy Elizabeth Reynolds Notice
Joy Elizabeth Reynolds
Joy Elizabeth Reynolds, 61, of Petaluma passed away at St. Joseph's Memorial Hospital on December 17, 2019, surrounded by family. Joy unfortunately lost her long time battle with addiction but with her death comes the donation of life to three people. She will be missed by her family, long time Petaluma residents and her memories will live on with her daughter Sarah Reynolds and her son Phillip Reynolds.
The family is choosing not to have a service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -