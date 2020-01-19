|
|
Joy Elizabeth Reynolds
Joy Elizabeth Reynolds, 61, of Petaluma passed away at St. Joseph's Memorial Hospital on December 17, 2019, surrounded by family. Joy unfortunately lost her long time battle with addiction but with her death comes the donation of life to three people. She will be missed by her family, long time Petaluma residents and her memories will live on with her daughter Sarah Reynolds and her son Phillip Reynolds.
The family is choosing not to have a service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020