Joyce A. (nee Indano) Rich
Joyce A. (nee Indano) Rich of Santa Rosa, went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2020, at age 79. She is preceded in death by her parents, Josephine Indano and Savino (Sam) Indano, and sisters Marie Indano and Madelaine Indano. She is survived by her sister Rose Indano and brother Sam Indano of W. Palm Beach, Florida; her brother the Rev. Dr. Joseph Indano of Cazadero; her daughter Marialana and son-in-law John of Bodega Bay, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, Joyce lived in West Orange, New Jersey; Pt. Pleasant, New Jersey; Lenexa, Kansas; Plymouth, Massachusetts; Fairfax Station, Virginia; and Monroe, New York, before moving to Los Altos, California in 1977, to San Jose in 1990, and to Fulton in 1996.
Joyce started her career in the '60s and '70s as a waitress and an orthodontist assistant. When she moved to California she went to work as a hostess at the Los Altos Country Club. She was always an incredible cook, and in 1984, she realized her dream to own and operate an Italian restaurant and opened It's Italian, in Gilroy. After her restaurant closed, she worked "on the line" selling cars at Sunnyvale Nissan and Pearson Oldsmobile in Palo Alto. In the '90s and early 2000s in Santa Rosa, Joyce worked briefly with the Little Angels Daycare Center and volunteered with the Assistance League. She traveled by vintage auto across the nation and around the Bay Area with the Horseless Carriage Club (SC and SR), the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club, and Classic Car Club (SJ) with her partner of 30 years, Gail H. Shaw of Monterey.
Joyce's passions were dressing well, organic coffee, real estate, and French provincial antiques, but she will be remembered most for her strong faith, her playful spirit, and her love of life.
A celebration of her generous life is planned for family and friends in New Jersey this September. Please contact her daughter Marialana at [email protected] for more information or to post condolences.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020