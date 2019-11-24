Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Allyne Wright


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Allyne Wright Notice
Joyce Allyne Wright
April 21, 1927 - October 28, 2019
Joyce was born and raised in New Mexico where she excelled in academics and athletics at school, worked in accounting, and met and married Army Air Corps 1st lieutenant Fred Z. Wright in 1949 that began a wonderful military life for both. They were stationed at multiple bases around the U.S. and enjoyed the camaraderie of other military families and fishing and adventuring together. They mostly enjoyed spending time with their own family that grew to include two sons and a daughter.
The family moved to Santa Rosa when Fred retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1965. Joyce was a consummate homemaker and exceptional seamstress, and enjoyed selling Avon, attending and supporting the church, vacationing with the family, cooking, baking, walking, and spending time with her friends. She made her family know they were especially loved and supported, and with her husband Fred, created a wonderful family environment nothing less than a real life "Leave it to Beaver" experience. Her children will forever be grateful for this experience.
Joyce died peacefully in Petaluma at age 92 from cancer, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred in 2000 and is survived by sons Stephen (Stephanie) and James (Patricia) and daughter Janet (Kit), and numerous grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -