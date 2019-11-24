|
Joyce Allyne Wright
April 21, 1927 - October 28, 2019
Joyce was born and raised in New Mexico where she excelled in academics and athletics at school, worked in accounting, and met and married Army Air Corps 1st lieutenant Fred Z. Wright in 1949 that began a wonderful military life for both. They were stationed at multiple bases around the U.S. and enjoyed the camaraderie of other military families and fishing and adventuring together. They mostly enjoyed spending time with their own family that grew to include two sons and a daughter.
The family moved to Santa Rosa when Fred retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1965. Joyce was a consummate homemaker and exceptional seamstress, and enjoyed selling Avon, attending and supporting the church, vacationing with the family, cooking, baking, walking, and spending time with her friends. She made her family know they were especially loved and supported, and with her husband Fred, created a wonderful family environment nothing less than a real life "Leave it to Beaver" experience. Her children will forever be grateful for this experience.
Joyce died peacefully in Petaluma at age 92 from cancer, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred in 2000 and is survived by sons Stephen (Stephanie) and James (Patricia) and daughter Janet (Kit), and numerous grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019