Joyce Arlene Theiller
November 14, 1931 - July 24, 2019
Joyce Arlene Theiller, 87 years old of Santa Rosa, CA and Palm Desert, CA passed away on July 24, 2019 at her home in Palm Desert.
Joyce was born in Santa Rosa on November 14, 1931. The daughter of Charles and Frances Carrington. She graduated from Santa Rosa High School and Santa Rosa Junior College. She then went onto earn her bachelor's degree and teaching credentials from San Jose State in 1953. After college, she worked for her father at Carrington Realtors, a family business that was established in 1882 by her grandparents Charles and Clara Carrington. She was a member of the Sonoma County Board of Realtors, The Santa Rosa Venture Club, The Business and Professional Women's Club of Santa Rosa and a member of the Lambda Omega Chapter, Beta Sigma Phi.
Joyce met and then married Robert George Theiller on August 4, 1956. They spent 62 happy years together before Bob passed away on January 14, 2018. Joyce and Bob were blessed with four children. After the children were in school, Joyce returned to her educational training and accepted a teaching position with Sheppard School teaching First and Second grade. Joyce went onto teach Kindergarten at Roseland School until the time of her retirement. She was a member of the California Teachers Association, Sheppard School P.T.A. and Oak Grove School Association.
Joyce was a selfless woman who devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Joyce supported Bob when he opened his Real Estate Company, Carrie Realty, and then he was elected Sonoma County 5th District Supervisor. She would teach all day, cook dinner every night, campaign for Bob and run her four children to all their activities. In the years to come, she always welcomed the opportunity to babysit her grandchildren and to spend time with her great grandchildren.
Joyce was also a strong woman who would persevere in tough times. She was a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed with a 50% chance of surviving.
Joyce loved to travel, whether it was traveling across country, trips to Europe and Palm Desert, or cruises with family and friends. She always enjoyed socializing with her many friends whether it was a daily phone call, teacher friend get-togethers, Cal football games, hosting parties at her home, dinners with her "potluck group" or dining out with friends. Joyce was a member of the Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club for over 50 years and enjoyed spending time there with family and friends.
Joyce was a wonderful example of how life should be lived through hard work, service, travel, and enjoyment of family and friends and her loyalty to them.
Joyce is survived by her children, Carrie Schrup (Nick III) of Dubuque, Iowa; Rudy Theiller (Sabrina), of Santa Rosa; Robert Theiller II, of Palm Desert; Randy Theiller of Santa Rosa; grandchildren, Tiffinee Theiller; Jasmine LaForge (Luke); Kayla Grae; Natalie Theiller; Nicholas Schrup IV (Megan); Rourke Theiller; and Brianna Theiller; and great grandchildren, Zoe Theiller; Lilly Theiller; Luke LaForge II; and Logan LaForge; and her brother, Francis Carrington (Carol); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Charles Carrington, and sister Jean Dimmick.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on August 31, 2019 at 12pm at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Ave, Santa Rosa, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , The Alzheimers Associate or a favorite .
Joyce's family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Lori Johnson, Marianna Ramerez and Mariela Ulloa for their wonderful care, kindness, compassion and special friendship to Joyce.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019