Joyce "Joy" Dion
Joyce "Joy" M. Dion, age 82, passed away at her home in Santa Rosa on October 6, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati in 1937, a daughter of Robert and Lillian Sandling. She is survived by her husband, Gerald Dion; 2 sons, Gerald (Sheri) Jr. and Daniel (Lisa) Dion; and five grandchildren, Parker, Oren, Roman, Jason, and Gaelen. She was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Donald Sandling.
Joy was proud to have served her country as a Naval Nurse for four years. After the service, she worked as an R.N. She met her husband, Gerald on Hallowe'en night 1964 at the Alameda Air Station Officers club. They were married 11 months later. Joy and Gerald lived in Moraga, CA, where their sons were born, for 11 years. Then they became interested in wine. They planted grapes and built a home on a 10 acre hillside parcel in Kenwood. After the boys grew up and left home, they moved to Oakmont where she spent the last 19 years of her life.
In accordance with her wishes, no public services will be held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019