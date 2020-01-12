|
Joyce M. Williams
September 2, 1930 - December 15, 2019
Joyce Williams was a warm and loving mother and wife who dedicated her life to caring for her family. Fourth generation Californian, her great-grandparents were pioneers of the San Joaquin Valley that settled in Modesto in 1851. Joyce graduated from San Leandro High School (SLHS class of 1948) and met her husband Jim Williams (SLHS class of 1947) several years later. She was an aspiring professional singer and she performed on early black and white television. Jim and Joyce married in 1951 and raised three children, Donna (SLHS class of 1973), Jim (SLHS class of 1975) and Michael (SLHS class of 1980) in beautiful San Leandro.
Joyce had a multitude of interesting jobs including a clerk at Western Pacific Railroad, teacher's aide with the San Leandro School District, Office Administrator at New Image Hair Salon at Estudillo Plaza -- and in her later career, she used to say she was "the oldest living Kelly Girl". With the love of music always at the forefront of her life she became a volunteer usher at the Circle Star Theater in the 1970s.
Joyce was well traveled and enjoyed visiting places in the United States and all over the world. She traveled to Hawaii, Europe, Egypt, Costa Rica, Seychelles and Africa. She was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles and never met a sudoku puzzle she didn't like. Joyce and Jim retired to Santa Rosa in 1995 -- and embraced their new lives with passion, traveling throughout the region and meeting new friends
Joyce was predeceased by her husband Jim in June 2017. She will be greatly missed by her three children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, family and friends. Her warm smile, great sense of humor and caring attitude made her a very special person.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020