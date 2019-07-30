|
|
Juanita Faye Robinson
Juanita Faye Robinson, age 86 of Santa Rosa, passed away on July 26, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. She was born to CJ and Naomi Bryant on September 4, 1932 in Tulare, California. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Richard, sister Marlene and by her husband of 41 years, Bill Robinson of Santa Rosa.
Juanita will be remembered for her beauty, her love of dancing and her love and devotion to God and her family. She was a homemaker, a foster mother, a dance teacher and a reader. She was well known for her huge homemade oatmeal cookies and for having an open and generous nature.
She is survived by two children, Michelle (Chuck) DeLore of Grants Pass, Oregon and Mike (Kathleen) Robinson of Santa Rosa. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jessica (Scott) Williams, Nathan (Jolene) DeLore, Aaron (Bre) Robinson and Chelsie (Nate) Felciano-Mar. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and by her long-time companion Red Gonzalez.
A public visitation and viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 between the hours of 3:00PM and 8:00PM at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00AM at Daniels Chapel of the Roses. There will be a private burial for the family only immediately following the service.
Juanita's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Arbol (Brookdale) Fountaingrove and to the Sutter Hospice Care Team.
In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 30, 2019