1/
Juanita Nadine Gomes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Nadine Gomes
Juanita Nadine Gomes, 83, cherished mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, a Native American elder and Elvis Presley lover, peacefully passed in Sonoma County, CA, on Monday, November 9, 2020.
She is survived by her eight children Georgina, Marla (Ignacio), Armand, Gloria, Amelia, Blair (Merci), Bryan, Tanya, four step children, 30 grandchildren, 80 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, November 19th, 3:30 – 7 p.m. at Eggen and Lance. A private burial service will be at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved