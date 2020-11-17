Juanita Nadine Gomes

Juanita Nadine Gomes, 83, cherished mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, a Native American elder and Elvis Presley lover, peacefully passed in Sonoma County, CA, on Monday, November 9, 2020.

She is survived by her eight children Georgina, Marla (Ignacio), Armand, Gloria, Amelia, Blair (Merci), Bryan, Tanya, four step children, 30 grandchildren, 80 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, November 19th, 3:30 – 7 p.m. at Eggen and Lance. A private burial service will be at a later date.



