Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. "Judy" Howell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. "Judy" Howell Notice
Judith A. "Judy" Howell
Judith A. "Judy" Howell passed away in Santa Rosa, December 17, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Dearly beloved mother of Amanda Howell, and Dan Howell and his wife Diana. Adored grandmother of Devon, Nicholas, Ronald, Christi, and Sarah. Dear aunt of Lisa Jo Acosta, Ted Lohrey, Scot Lohrey. She is also survived by her sister in law Joanne Lohrey, and many extended family members in Ohio. Born in Cleveland, she grew up in Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio, and she is a graduate of the University of Arizona. Judy received her Master's degree in Recreation and Leisure from San Jose State University, and was a past-President of the California Association of Park & Recreation Commissioners and Board Members. Judy enjoyed playing golf in Oakmont with the Women's Niners. She was an active volunteer and served as a docent at Jack London State Park and as a career counselor at The Living Room. Judy worked for the City of Sunnyvale as a Social Worker for Nova, assisting with job retraining for individuals.
At Judy's request, no formal services will be held, though a celebration of her life is planned for the spring. Donation in her honor may be made to The Living Room or the World Wildlife Fund.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -