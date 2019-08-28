|
|
Judith (Judy) Ann
Eagle-Cain, RN
August 21, 1943 - August 13, 2019
Passed away after a five-year battle with breast cancer at age 75, with her devoted husband by her side at their home in Grants Pass, Oregon.
Judy was born in 1943 in San Francisco, CA, to Howard and Louise (Anderson) Eagle. She graduated from Lincoln High School in San Francisco in 1961.
The family bought property in Occidental in 1950, where they spent their weekends and summer months swimming in Camp Meeker and riding their horse Conchita. In 1961, the family sold their home in San Francisco and Occidental became their permanent residence. Judy met and married her first husband Helmut Gio in Occidental where they raised their children, Aleta, Andrew (Andy) and Erich.
In 1974, she married Tim Cain and had three additional children, Timothy, Joel and Jordann.
Judy worked several jobs before settling into her chosen profession of nursing; some of which included waitressing at Negri's in Occidental, rate clerk at State Farm Insurance and numerous babysitting jobs where she became a second mom to many kids.
It was at the SRJC where she started her education in nursing. She then transferred to Dominican College, San Rafael, where in 1993 she received her Bachelor's degree in Nursing. She worked at Sonoma County Mental Health Services – Oakcrest Hospital, where she retired as a psychiatric nurse.
In 2012, Judy married her longtime friend Dennis Wolfard, also of Occidental, and they recently moved to Grants Pass, Oregon. Judy fostered a very strong love for the ocean, gardening, and raising farm animals of all kinds. She was a well-loved resident of the Occidental area for 58 years.
Judy is survived by her husband, Dennis, and children: Aleta Severe, Andrew Gio (Kent), Joel Eagle-Cain, Jordann Carley (Scotty), sisters; Linda Eagle Gio (Bob), Carol Eagle Oster (Jim), six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Howard and Louise Eagle and her sons Timothy Cain and Erich Gio.
A celebration of life will be held on September 20th, 2019 11:00 a.m. at the Occidental Community Church followed by a gathering at the Union Hotel from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. in Occidental. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Asante Hospice at 2600 Siskiyou Blvd., Medford, OR 97504 or Sutter Oncology at 3883 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95403.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019