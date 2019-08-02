|
Judith Ann Fiermonte
It is with deep sadness that we share with you that Judith Ann Fiermonte of Santa Rosa, CA, passed away on June 29th, 2019, after a recent diagnosis of cancer. Judy touched so many people through her work and presence in Sonoma County that her death has left us struggling with the shock of this tremendous loss.
Born August 5, 1949 in Newport, Vermont to Dr. Frank and Lucille Fiermonte, she lived in Derby Vermont until graduation from high school. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Vermont, and her Masters degree in clinical psychology from Sonoma State University.
Judy was a beloved Santa Rosa Marriage and Family Therapist for the past 40 years, as well as a treasured mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was best known for her work with children, holding them in the circle of her love, helping them heal through their darkest times. She brought wisdom, gentleness and courage to her clients and they blossomed in her care. She championed traumatized and special needs children (and their parents) and was a fierce advocate for healthy parent-child relationships.
Judy brought cutting edge approaches for working with children to Sonoma County and leaves a legacy of professional excellence and dedication. She was an inspiration, resource, mentor and friend to her colleagues in the therapeutic community.
Judy loved music, dancing, gardening, reading, giving parties, spending time with friends, her dog Lily and her cat Mike. She was known for her lively, kind, generous and fun spirit which she shared with the numerous people she befriended.
She leaves behind her amazing daughter Tanya Fiermonte, the love of her life of whom she was so proud. In addition, Judy is survived by her father Dr. Frank Fiermonte of South Burlington, VT, her sister Paula Fiermonte and brother-in law William Hartman of San Rafael, CA, and her brother Philip and his wife Irene Jednak, of Burlington, VT, and Montreal, Canada.
Judy's illness progressed so quickly that as word spread that she was dying, there was an amazing outpouring of love, appreciation and gratitude. She died aware of how loved she was and of course she wished she had time and energy to say good-bye to all of the special people in her life. Sadly, her aggressive illness did not make this possible.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Judy in September. Please email [email protected] for details about this event.
Donations may be made in her name to the LGBT National Help Center, 2261 Market St., Ste 296, San Francisco, CA 94114 (glbthotline.org) and/or LifeWorks of Sonoma County, 1260 North Dutton Ave. Ste. 105, Santa Rosa, 95401 (lifeworkssc.org)
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019