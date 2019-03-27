|
|
Judith J. Collins
Judy (Ehlenz) Collins, a resident of Petaluma since 1980, was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on August 9, 1937, She died on March 21, 2019 of cardiac arrest. She is survived by her husband, Stephen and sons Matthew (Kristin) of Novato, John (Natalie), and Andrew of Petaluma. She is also survived by grandchildren Claire Collins and Jack Collins.
Judy graduated as salutatorian in Mahtomedi, MN. She earned a degree in Chemistry at the College of St. Benedict. Upon graduation, she was the first woman hired to work in the research labs at 3M.
In 1962 Judy married Stephen Collins. That year they moved to Japan. Their three sons were born at Camp Zama U.S. Army hospital in Japan. In 1967 they moved to Korea. While in Seoul, Judy provided the leadership to build a four room school for Orphans. In 1970 they moved to the U.S. Army Base in Nürnberg , Germany, where they lived for five years.
In 1975 the family moved to San Rafael. In 1980 the family moved to Petaluma. Judy founded the farmers market in Petaluma. In 2009 and until her death, Judy provided the leadership for St. Vincent's parish in the Interfaith Pantry, providing food each week for needy families. In 2010 Judy was recognized as Petaluma Citizen of the year. Her many efforts at feeding the needy are the highlight of her award.
Judy will be buried in the St. Ignatius cemetery in Spring Valley, MN.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Vincent's Church.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Petaluma Educational Foundation, 200 Douglas St., Petaluma, 94952, to support the Scholarship for English Language Learners
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019