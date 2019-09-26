|
Judith (Judy) Opatz
December 2, 1943 - September 21, 2019
Judith Opatz passed peacefully with her daughters by her side on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Judy was born in Los Angeles and moved to San Francisco where she met and fell in love with Alois (Al) Opatz and spent the next almost 50 years helping to manage their bar and farming businesses. She is predeceased by spouse Alois Opatz (2013) and survived by Elizabeth (George) Gamarra and Mary (Daniel) Neustadt. She is also survived by the lights of her life, her beloved grandchildren: Danielle, Isabella, John and George.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the Fred Young Funeral Home Cloverdale, on Friday, September 27th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Services will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cloverdale on Saturday, September 28th, at 10 a.m.,, followed by burial at Olive Hill Cemetery in Geyserville. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: www.guardiansoflove.org a non-profit foster family agency, per her wishes.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019