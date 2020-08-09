1/1
Judith Toby Kay
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Toby Kay
October 19, 1943 - August 3, 2020
Born in San Francisco on October 19, 1943, Judith Toby (Greenbach) Kay passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Petaluma on Monday, August 3, 2020. She is survived by her sons Andrew Kay and Daniel Kay, her sister Michelle Goldman, brother-in-law Allen Goldman and daughters-in-law Sara Bixler and Melinda Guerra, as well as her beloved grandchildren Maddie, Kaden, and Milo. She is also survived by a large extended family of cousins with whom she was close. Judith grew up in San Francisco and graduated from Washington High School. She lived in Massachusetts and Missouri before returning to the Bay Area with her young sons. She worked as a bookkeeper and after retirement was a dedicated volunteer at the main information desk at Kaiser Hospital in Petaluma. An ardent football and baseball fan, Judith enjoyed watching games. She was an extremely skilled cribbage player, a reader of mystery novels, loved watching movies and game shows, and was an avid rose grower, with dozens of gorgeous and well-tended rosebushes in her yard. She also delighted in going out to lunch at a number of favorite local restaurants, where she made friends with the servers and staff. She was a cat lover, and loved her tabby cat April. Most of all, Judith adored her family and friends and spending time with them. Judith Kay will be cremated and interred with her Mother, Marian Greenbach. Due to the pandemic, there will be no funeral at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Bay Animal Services in Petaluma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved