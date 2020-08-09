Judith Toby KayOctober 19, 1943 - August 3, 2020Born in San Francisco on October 19, 1943, Judith Toby (Greenbach) Kay passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Petaluma on Monday, August 3, 2020. She is survived by her sons Andrew Kay and Daniel Kay, her sister Michelle Goldman, brother-in-law Allen Goldman and daughters-in-law Sara Bixler and Melinda Guerra, as well as her beloved grandchildren Maddie, Kaden, and Milo. She is also survived by a large extended family of cousins with whom she was close. Judith grew up in San Francisco and graduated from Washington High School. She lived in Massachusetts and Missouri before returning to the Bay Area with her young sons. She worked as a bookkeeper and after retirement was a dedicated volunteer at the main information desk at Kaiser Hospital in Petaluma. An ardent football and baseball fan, Judith enjoyed watching games. She was an extremely skilled cribbage player, a reader of mystery novels, loved watching movies and game shows, and was an avid rose grower, with dozens of gorgeous and well-tended rosebushes in her yard. She also delighted in going out to lunch at a number of favorite local restaurants, where she made friends with the servers and staff. She was a cat lover, and loved her tabby cat April. Most of all, Judith adored her family and friends and spending time with them. Judith Kay will be cremated and interred with her Mother, Marian Greenbach. Due to the pandemic, there will be no funeral at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Bay Animal Services in Petaluma.