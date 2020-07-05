1/1
Judy Ann Jacquez
1949 - 2020
On Tuesday, June 24th, 2020, Judy Ann Jacquez, loving mother of four children passed away surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 70 after a long battle with cancer.
Judy was born on June 27th, 1949 to her beloved parents Joseph and Catherine Giammona. Judy served as a postmaster for over 20 years in Olema, California. Judy had a passion for cooking, gardening, thrifting and being the world best 'Grandma/Gigi' to her 12 grand babies. She was known for her love of playing cards, her infectious laugh, her loving spirit and her amazing hugs.
Judy was preceded in death by her loving parents and her beloved brother Joseph Giammona. She is survived by her former husband Raymond Jacquez, her son Paul (Alisha) Campigli, her daughters Sheilla (Joe) Campigli, Christina (Justin) Pfeifer and Natalie (Justin) Jacquez-Phelan, her grandchildren Matthew, Adam, Kaylee, Sara, Jaysen, Zoey, Angelina, Mason, Dante, Tray, Mila, Penelope, her siblings and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Judy's celebration of life is TBD due to the current pandemic.

Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

