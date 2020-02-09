|
|
Judy "Hootie" Sanders
May 14, 1949 - December 11, 2019
Judy Gail Sanders 'Hootie', a beloved grandmother, mother and friend, passed with peace at her Santa Rosa home on December 11th, 2020, at the age of 70, surrounded by loved ones.
Preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Dorothy Sack Rickard. She is survived by her sister Jan Davis of San Diego, CA; her children Edward Sanders of Monrovia, CA and Becky Thurber Kuhlman of Santa Rosa, CA; and her cherished grandchildren Andrew and Slater, who miss her every day.
The late poet Ralph Waldo Emerson said that 'Success is to know that even one life has breathed easier because you have lived'. Based on this, Judy was one of the most successful people you'd have the pleasure to know. As a truly selfless individual she often went out of her way to help and tirelessly thought of others needs before her own.
She was well known for her witty humor, quick puns and thoughtful gifting. She wrote 'I am a teacher and student of the world and have learned from everyone I've met. I experienced life as much as I could and now my spirit will continue to soar. I raised my kids to be independent free thinkers – so gray went the hair, up went the weight, however, I have always maintained my fingernails.'
Judy's career spanned over 30 years as an educator and domestic goddess. She leaves behind a legacy of abundant youth she has personally taught, supported and loved. As the Sanders Super Substitute she was always available to help a local teacher maintain a classroom. She had a keen ability to make a lasting impression, motivating students to reach for their dreams and do their best.
She was an active member of the Sonoma County Wood Carvers and never met a piece of wood that did not inspire her creativity. Judy was a lifelong Girl Scout always living by the Girl Scout Promise & Law and recently started a new troop for her granddaughter. She was a gifted and talented musician having played cello with the Oakland Symphony Youth Orchestra. Hootie enjoyed continuing her education and focused on her family heritage as a member of the California Cornish Cousins.
As a youth she volunteered as a Candy Striper at local hospitals, although her philanthropy did not stop there. She has given back in so many ways through multiple organizations; Canine Companions for Independence, Kids Street Theatre, The Alzheimer's Association, Social Advocate for Youth, Girl Scouts, 4-H, Brookwood Mobile Home Park's Sunshine Lady & Educational Coordinator and many more.
As a dedicated educator and dessert lover, her life will be celebrated on Pi (?) day. Family and friends are invited to join on Saturday, March 14th, 12:00-4:00pm at the Brookwood Mobile Home Park Clubhouse. For additional details, please contact Daniels Chapel of the Roses.
Fulfilling a continued memorial legacy Judy created for her mother would bring her great joy. Please join & support the 'Judy Sanders Memorial Motivators' Team for the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer's in honor of her committed volunteerism in memory of her mother. Go to http://act.alz.org/goto/JudySanders to join in on the walk or donate.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020