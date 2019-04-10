Home

Judy Scardamaglia

Died on April 7, 2019, a victim of Alzheimer's disease.
The loving and devoted wife of Dr. Richard Scardamaglia: a union she held above all else in life; and step-mother of Marla Scardamaglia and Karen Hutchinson. Loving sister of Michael, Jim and Jerry Rainforth.
Born and raised in Nebraska, her values, character and selfless attitude of the mid-west guided her to the profession of teaching and a lifelong love of children in both Los Altos and Santa Rosa Schools. Named teacher of the year in one and president of the teachers' association in another reflect the respect her peers had for her. The love her students had for her was no greater than the love she had for them.
The modest, selfless life she lived is a life well lived in the service to others. She will live on in the minds and hearts of those who knew her and loved her.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019
