Julianna SandJulianna passed on November 9, 2020 of longstanding cardiac issues. Julianna Sand, (natal name: Sharon Cynthia Swanson), was born in Los Angeles "at the French Hospital in the middle of Chinatown". "No wonder I love variety and diversity", she used to recount with a grin. She had no living siblings growing up and both parents died when she was in her early 20's. Because she had very few blood relatives, especially selected friends – whom she considered family – became adopted family. She was a proud alumnus of Santa Clara University with additional bits of education collected from Harvard Divinity School, the Boston Architectural Center and Sonoma State University. Her masters were in Social Work and Pastoral Care and Counseling. Careers were diverse from legal secretary to marketing director for a Boston Architectural firm; museum retail entrepreneur to Episcopal nun; and volunteer coordinator to hospital social worker (Cardiology and ICU). She also helped develop a support program for families with Alzheimer's patients. One of her favorite phrases was to live with "eschatological maximalism" or, as she would interpret, "Living life to the fullest….no regrets at the end". Also, at all costs, to be kind. Anyone who knew Julianna, knew she loved animals – especially dogs and horses, but any creature would do. Her lifelong creative form was writing although upon retirement she dabbled in watercolors (of animals), cartooning and learning to play the harp. Favorite music included Celtic, Renaissance and haunting songs of longing. She married Gabriel Sand in 1996 and enjoyed 24 years of laughter, travel and the deepest of friendships. Julianna is survived by her dear husband 'Gabby'; her beloved dachshund Rosie; tabby cat Chou Chou; outdoor kitties: Mama and Gray Boy; and opossums: Pookie and Pepper. She also delighted in countless outdoor birds who remained nameless, except for Zoey and Cloey, stellar jays that would eat from her hand. Julianna said she hoped to join her beloved horse, Beauty, and dogs: Sweetpea and Snappy, once she herself crossed the Rainbow Bridge. A visitation will be held at Parent Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, 850 Keokuk Street, Petaluma, CA 94952, on Thursday November 19, 2020 from 11:00AM to 5:00PM. A funeral service will be held at Parent Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory on Friday November 20, 2020 at 11:00AM with burial at Cypress Hill Memorial Park to follow. Rather than flowers, Julianna requested that friends make donations to Lily's Senior Dog Sanctuary, PO Box 751002, Petaluma, CA 94975 or Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue, PO Box 448, Cotati, CA 94931 or Sadie's Senior Horse Rescue, PO Box 1743, Sebastopol, CA 95472.