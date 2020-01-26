|
Julie R. De Caro
July 4, 1954 - December 22, 2019
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter Julie Rose Harris DeCaro, 65, passed away peacefully at home on December 22, 2019, after a courageous yearlong battle with cancer.
Julie was born in Santa Rosa, California, on July 4, 1954 to Herbert and Aline Harris and spent her lifetime amongst the redwoods and river valley north of San Francisco. She went to elementary school and junior high in San Rafael and attended El Molino High School in Forestville, graduating in 1972. She was married to her longtime love Greg DeCaro for 43 years; together they made a home in West Sonoma County and had two children, Joel and Mia.
Julie was a member of the Harris family, who owned and operated Rio Nido Resort (1928-1953) and Johnson's Beach & Resort in Guerneville (1967-2015) on the lower Russian River for a span of two centuries. Julie worked for almost 50 years on Johnson's Beach and in the resort with her parents, sisters, children, nieces, nephews, uncle, granddaughter, extended family, and people of all generations from the community and beyond. Her and her family's legacy still lies at the heart of the Russian River area to this day.
Everyone who knew Julie loved her. She was strong, stoic, beautiful, and known as much for her quick wit and dry sense of humor as for her caring demeanor. Julie was an avid sports fan with native Bay Area loyalties to the Giants, Warriors, and 49ers. She also loved music, particularly country, which was her favorite for the last several years. Julie loved spending time in the comfort of her home. She also loved her role as Nana and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Julie is survived by her husband Greg DeCaro, son Joel DeCaro, daughter Mia Tamayo (Scott), and grandchildren Payton, Hunter, Scarlett, and Ryder.
Julie was preceded in death by her father Herbert Harris in 1999, and is survived by her mother Aline Harris; sisters Laura Wilson (Willy), Clare Sheets (David), Mary Harris (Tony), Holly Guilfoil (Greg), Rose Harris (Mark); and three nephews, five nieces, two great nephews, two great nieces; and uncle, Clare Harris (Carla).
A private family memorial service was held at the Farmhand in Guerneville on January 4, 2020. A community-wide celebration of Julie's life will be held at a later date. Please contact Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary (whcmortuary.com) for further details and updates.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020