Julio Manuel Rosales
Beloved Sonoma County Choir member passes on.
Julio Manuel Rosales passed away on August 6, 2020 at the age of 65 in Sonoma, CA due to COVID-19.
He is predeceased by his parents, Armando and Ligia; survived by his siblings, Armando, Jr., Victor, Jaime and Ligia (Alexander), his nieces and nephew, Rebecca, Christina and Mitchell, his grandnephews, Elijah and Noah, and a great number of extended family and friends.
Julio was very devoted to his faith, becoming a popular choir member at several parishes, regularly attending Masses, and he was fervently dedicated to the Holy Rosary and the Chaplet of Mercy.
Julio spent countless hours helping at Friends in Sonoma Helping (FISH). He was always willing to share, even if he did not have much. He will always be remembered for his loving soul, his jolly attitude and his generosity.
A private interment was held at Holy Cross Cemetery on August 24. A private memorial service is scheduled to be live-streamed (on YouTube and Facebook) at 10:00 a.m. on September 4, at St. Francis Solano Church. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.duggansmissionchapel.com
.