Julius Marlin Sassenrath
Julius Marlin Sassenrath, "Mar" or "Sass" to his many family and friends, passed away at age 95 on January 12, 2019.
Mar was born November 11, 1923, in Eldridge, California. He was orphaned very young but grew up in the Sonoma Valley working and hunting. He served in the Army Air Corp in the Pacific Theater and then came home and got his PhD at UCB in 1950. Mar married and raised a family, working at several universities and retiring from UC Davis. He moved back to the Sonoma Valley and lived here until 2016. He is survived by his two sons Paul and Joe Sassenrath and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mar had a strong work ethic and enjoyed cutting wood and hunting, which he did his entire life. He was a good friend to many and will be missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 17 to May 19, 2019