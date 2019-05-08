|
|
June Alice McDonald
Passed away on May 6, 2019 in Petaluma at the age of 86 years. Devoted wife of Arnold McDonald of Petaluma. Cherished mother of Sharon McDonald of Santa Rosa and Joyce McDonald-Toy (Kincaid Toy) of Kentfield. Beloved grandmother of Ryan Hagler; and Nicholas, Jason, Lauren and Alexandra Toy. Adored sister of George Beltrametti and the late Gloria Martini. Survived by several nieces and nephews.
June was born on September 9, 1932 to Alice (Gilardi) and Alfred Beltrametti. She grew up in Hicks Valley and attended Lincoln Elementary School and graduated from St. Vincent de Paul High School. June enjoyed her work as a bank teller for 25 years at Bank of America. In her spare time, she loved to bake and travel. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren and attending their athletic events. She was a wonderful woman and will be greatly missed.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Visitation on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. At June's request, private funeral and interment services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 8, 2019