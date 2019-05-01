|
|
June (Robinson) Carey
Our beloved mother, June (Robinson) Carey, born January 31, 1923, has passed away on April 23, 2019 at Redwood Convalescent Care Facility, Castro Valley, CA. She is survived by her son(s) Robert Carey and family; Richard Carey and family; Dennis Carey; Brian and Elizabeth Carey; and her daughter Kathleen (Carey) Badger and family.
Services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Piedmont on June 22, 2019 at noon. We ask for donations to the N Bay.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 1, 2019